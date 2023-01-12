PTA releases 2022 cyber security report, ranking top telecom operators’ compliance

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has recently released its Cyber Security Annual Report for 2022, assessing the compliance of top telecom operators in Pakistan with the Critical Telecom Data and Infrastructure Security Regulations (CTDISR).

The report shows that Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (PMCL), also known as Jazz, has achieved the highest compliance rate in the “Cat-I” category, which includes all cellular mobile operators and large fixed-line operators with multiple licenses.

Telenor Pakistan came in as a close second.

In the “Cat-II” category, this includes medium to large operators and ISPs, RedTone ranked first in compliance, followed by Multinet.

The report also includes an overall Cyber Security Index (CSI) for the telecom sector and ranks operators based on their compliance with 16 Security Domains and 104 Security Controls outlined in the CTDISR.

It also highlights strengths and weaknesses of the sector and provides anonymized information about significant cyber security incidents that occurred in the past year.

According to PTA, the report is based on the Cyber Security framework published by PTA in 2020 and third-party audits conducted by registered cyber security firms.

PTA stated that they are dedicated to securing the telecom sector and its users from cyber attacks through strict regulations and regular compliance audits.

The authority also encourages operators to prioritize cyber security and work towards continuous improvement for a more resilient telecom sector for all.