WATCH: KP’s Salampur village keeps shawl making tradition alive after eons

In the winter months, the thought of Salampur village in Pakistan’s Swat district brings to mind the centuries-old tradition of shawl weaving.

The village, located just 10 kilometers (kms) from Mingora city, is home to more than 5,000 handlooms, where skilled artisans expertly craft men’s and women’s shawls.

The village is known for its arts and crafts industry, particularly the production of shawls.

Salampur’s shawls remain highly sought-after products within and beyond the borders, with prices ranging from Rs700 to Rs50,000.

According to Hazir Gul, President of the Cottage Industry Association in Salampur, the shawl-making industry employs over 50,000 people, not only from the village but also from adjoining areas.

The industry is facing multiple challenges as inflation has swollen across the globe.

According to Shafiullah, a handloom owner, the industry is facing challenges due to the rising cost of raw materials, particularly thread, due to covid-19 resurgence.

Muhammad Sultan, an artisan, said that a weaver can produce only one shawl in two to three days if it has to have an intricate design.

However, he can produce up to three shawls in the same span if the design is basic.

Business community has emphasized the need to recognize the shawl-making tradition as an industry to increase employment opportunities and bring in much-needed foreign exchange.

In recent years, the promotions of the traditional art has been picking momentum making the shawls that once used to be worn only in the valley of Swat being known internationally.

It is hoped that this recognition would help to sustain the traditional skills, which have been handed down through generations, and ensure the continued success of the shawl-making industry in Salampur village.