Desk thumping, sloganeering reverberate in Punjab Assembly

With both sides lacking sufficient numbers, the session of the Punjab Assembly commenced on Wednesday with significant pandemonium.

The opposition and treasury benches traded slogans and thumped their desks using copies of the day’s agenda.

Some opposition members even tore copies of the agenda as they protested against the speaker over his refusal to call for a vote of confidence from the Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Before the assembly session began, the opposition benches staged a protest and besieged the chair of the Punjab Assembly Speaker Mohammad Sibtain Khan, challenging his estimation of the presence of treasury benches.

During the protest, opposition members shouted the slogans, “Fake counting unacceptable.”

Later on, speaker Punjab Assembly has begun the session and claimed stated that lawmakers from the treasury benches were in the majority.

However, a count showed that the lawmakers on the treasury benches numbered only 165, while the opposition members numbered 191.

To successfully survive the vote of confidence, the Punjab chief minister must secure votes from 51% of the house, or around186 members.

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly speaker made it clear that a formal vote of confidence will not take place on Wednesday.

He urged that members recommend other issues for debate.

Some treasury members claimed that the opposition were receiving instructions from Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Meanwhile, federal interior minister Rana Sanaullah said that only 175 government members of the provincial assembly were present in session.

“Do not play the drama,” he stressed the government, adding that “they have only 175 members.”