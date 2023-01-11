Pakistan to localize SIM card production for cybersecurity, economic growth

Pakistan intends to produce SIM cards and smart cards on its own in order to secure the country from cyberattacks and boost digital transformation.

The domestic fabrication of SIM cards will assist the economy by lowering imports, producing job opportunities, tax revenue, and foreign exchange savings.

In a report Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) encourages the use and compliance of SIM card manufacturing in the telecom sector, and the local manufacturing industry is viewed as an important driver of long-term economic progress.

New forms of SIM cards, such as eSIMs, soft SIMs, and iSIMs, have been developed as replacements for classic physical SIM cards as technology progresses.

Local physical SIM producers may set up eSIM management platforms and provide eSIM goods to cell carriers via “platform as a service.”

The action is a significant step toward the government’s aim of digital transformation and the development of a supporting environment for digital services.

With millions of SIM cards currently imported, the shift will result in significant economic gains as well as chances for research and development.