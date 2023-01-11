Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

PCB decides to shift PSL opening ceremony to Karachi from Multan

PSL management committee is expected to reschedule the opening matches to Karachi as well
Khizar Azam Jan 11, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 opening ceremony will be likely shifted to Karachi. PHOTO: PSL/Twitter</p>

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 opening ceremony will be likely shifted to Karachi. PHOTO: PSL/Twitter

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8’s opening ceremony would likely be shifted to Karachi from Multan, Samaa TV learnt from it’s sources on Wednesday.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee decided that the PSL 8’s opening matches would be rescheduled and shifted to Karachi.

Samaa TV also learnt that PCB management committee only wanted the round matches in Multan.

PCB management committee will announce the new schedule of PSL 8 after the series against New Zealand.

PCB

pakistan super league

PSL8

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div