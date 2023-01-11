PCB decides to shift PSL opening ceremony to Karachi from Multan

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8’s opening ceremony would likely be shifted to Karachi from Multan, Samaa TV learnt from it’s sources on Wednesday.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee decided that the PSL 8’s opening matches would be rescheduled and shifted to Karachi.

Samaa TV also learnt that PCB management committee only wanted the round matches in Multan.

PCB management committee will announce the new schedule of PSL 8 after the series against New Zealand.