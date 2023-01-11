WATCH: At least 350 freshly hatched green turtles released into the sea

The Sindh Wild Life Department on Wednesday released 350 freshly hatched green turtles into the sea along the coast of Karachi.

Officials of the wildlife department estimated the age of these young turtles to be one or two days, while the department tagged at least 25 female green turtles to identify them in the future.

The officials further stated that the department has released more than 12,000 young turtles into the sea while also laying 26,000 green turtle eggs into nests this year.

Green turtles lay their eggs in the seashores every year in the months of November and October, and the department of wildlife has been protecting these eggs for 34 years, the official of wildlife department added.

Wildlife conservatives said that green turtle hatchlings emerge from the nest after 40 to 60 days and afterward they would be released into the sea.

“For the safety of ecosystem the existence of green turtles is believed to be necessary,” the experts said.

What are green turtles

The green turtle, also known as the green sea turtle, is a species of sea turtle found in the tropical and subtropical waters of the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans. In South East Asia, they are commonly found in the coastal areas of countries such as Indonesia, Philippines, and Malaysia.

Green turtles have a distinctive, olive-colored carapace (upper shell) and a yellow or white plastron (lower shell). They can grow up to 3 to 4 feet in length and weigh up to 600 pounds. They are herbivores and feed mainly on sea grass and algae.

Green turtles spend most of their lives in the open ocean, but they return to the same beaches to lay their eggs. These nesting beaches are typically located in tropical and subtropical areas and are important for the survival of the species.

The green turtle is classified as an endangered species and faces many threats to its survival. One of the main threats is the destruction of their nesting beaches due to coastal development. Additionally, adult turtles are often caught in fishing gear, and eggs are collected for human consumption, which has led to a decline in population numbers. Climate change also affect the population of green turtle, as the increasing temperature of sand will affect the sex of hatchlings, leading to more females.

Conservation efforts are currently being made to protect green turtles and their habitats. These efforts include protecting nesting beaches, reducing the number of turtles caught in fishing gear, and enforcing laws to prohibit the collection of eggs.

Why is it important to conserve them

It is important to conserve green turtles and other endangered species for a variety of reasons. Here are a few:

Biodiversity: Green turtles are an important component of marine ecosystems and play a crucial role in maintaining biodiversity. The loss of one species can have a ripple effect on the entire ecosystem, which can negatively impact other organisms and the environment as a whole.

Ecological balance: Green turtles help to maintain the balance of their ecosystem by grazing on sea grass and algae. This keeps the population of these plants in check, which in turn benefits other organisms that depend on them.

Cultural and historical significance: Green turtles have been an important part of human cultures for centuries, and they continue to play an important role in many cultures around the world today. They are a symbol of life and longevity in many cultures and have been used in traditional medicine and cuisine.

Economic value: Green turtles can also provide economic benefits through ecotourism, which can generate income for local communities and help to support conservation efforts.

Ethical concern: It is our responsibility as human being to preserve the natural world for future generations and for all living organisms, we have a moral obligation to protect other species.

Overall, conserving green turtles and other endangered species is important for maintaining the health and integrity of marine ecosystems, as well as for preserving the cultural, economic, and ethical values that they hold.