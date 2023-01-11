Police arrests fans for invading pitch during ODI in Karachi

Sindh Police arrested the young fans who invaded the pitch during Pakistan and New Zealand’s match on Wednesday, as they had entered the ground to meet their heroes.

Police dragged the boy outside the stadium, who made his wish come true by meeting Muhammad Rizwan and said he would like to do it again.

Another fan, who went inside the stadium to meet Babar Azam was arrested by the Sindh Police.

The boy was seen crying when he was made to sit in the police van and apologised to the police.