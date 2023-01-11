Videos » Game Set Match Game Set Match With Sawera Pasha And Adeel Azhar - Exclusive with Arshad Khan - SAMAATV Game Set Match With Sawera Pasha And Adeel Azhar - Exclusive with Arshad Khan - SAMAATV Jan 11, 2023 Game Set Match With Sawera Pasha And Adeel Azhar - Exclusive with Arshad Khan - SAMAATV Recommended Parvez Elahi’s fate in limbo as he gets another day in hot seat PIA aircraft’s window ‘breaks’ during landing at Jeddah Airport PCB decides to shift PSL opening ceremony to Karachi from Multan Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits “Disgusting and unacceptable”: Kaifi Khalil upset with Karachi Eat’s management These are top 10 Pakistani YouTubers of 2022