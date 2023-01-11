Barca’s Torres and Atletico’s Savic banned for two games

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres and Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic have been suspended for two games each after their brawl during Sunday’s La Liga match at the Metropolitano.

The pair fought with each other off the ball, with Torres pulling Savic’s hair while the Atletico defender had his arm tightly wrapped around the Spaniard’s neck.

The Spanish FA’s competition committee announced the suspensions for violent conduct on Wednesday.

Barcelona face Real Betis in the Spanish Super Cup on Thursday but the ban will be served in La Liga.

Torres will miss Barca’s next two league matches, against Getafe and Girona, with the Catalans already without suspended striker Robert Lewandowski for those games.

Savic misses Atletico’s trip to face Almeria next weekend and then a clash with Real Valladolid.