Energy cooperation: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to ink $1b oil sector accord: envoy

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Wednesday said that Riyadh and Islamabad will soon ink an agreement for $1 billion in support for the latter from the former through the Saudi Development Fund (SDF).

He said this while talking to Saudi Al Ekhbariya channel on Wednesday.

“The coming days will witness the signing of an agreement between the Kingdom and Pakistan through the Saudi Development Fund for Development with an increase of a billion dollars for oil derivatives.”

The Saudi envoy in Pakistan added Saudi Arabia was amongst the first countries to recognize Pakistan on its creation.

Shedding light on the expected agreement, the ambassador said from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and the Saudi government, have always supported Pakistan.

He added that relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are ideal.

Recently, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister MBS announced that Saudi Arabia was considering increasing investment in Pakistan to $10 billion.

He said that the agreement reflects the cooperation between the two countries in energy sector.

COAS visits KSA

It is pertinent to note that COAS Asim Munir recently visited Saudi Arabia and met KSA Crown Prince MBS where both dignitaries discuss to enhance the bilateral relations.