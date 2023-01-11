Punjab CM will not win vote of confidence: Rana Sanaullah

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday asserted that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi is not in a position to secure a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly since at least eight to 10 members are currently out of the country.

Talking to the journalists in Lahore on Wednesday, he urged the court to put an end to the alleged corruption and loot by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi which he claimed was worth around Rs2 billion a day.

He further said that most of the members of provincial assembly are currently outside of the country, and they were trying to manifest a victory in the vote of confidence.

Sanaullah added that Elahi’s son, Moonis, had allegedly fled the country on a chartered plane with corruption money.

Atta Tarar speech

During his media talk, PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar predicted that certain MPAs including Momina Waheed, Javed Akhtar Khan Loond, and Hafiz Ammar Yasir may not attend the session for vote of confidence. Their absence could potentially swing the vote in favor of the opposition, he suggested.

“I tell you, they cannot achieve the 186 votes needed to succeed in the motion,” he said, adding, “with the assistance of the interior ministry, we can track the positions of their MPAs using geofencing.”

He said, “They only have 177 MPAs on their side.

Wazirabad incident JIT

The federal interior minister, how has in the past served as the provincial home minister, further stated at his news conference that Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar – who also heads the JIT – had manufactured the team’s report in connivance with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and is completely without merit.

“There was just one gunman, identified as Naveed, and Moazaam was killed by a bullet that was fired from a container,” he insisted.