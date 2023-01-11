Watch Live
Rupee closes interbank trading in red

Remains under pressure due to precarious situation of reserves
Wakil ur Rehman Jan 11, 2023
<p>Photo: SAMAA/file</p>

The rupee on Wednesday continued to face the heat, ending the day in red by closing 0.02% lower amidst greater pressure in the open market.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday afternoon, the rupee closed in the interbank market at Rs227.93.

This was down by about 5 paisas from the level it closed at on Tuesday, Rs227.88.

Since the beginning of the year, the rupee has lost around Rs1.52.

Open market

In the open market, the difference between the interbank and market rates widened to Rs10 as the open market rate jumped to Rs238.

The rate to buy dollars in the open market rate was Rs235.70 on Tuesday, according to a circular by the Forex Association of Pakistan.

