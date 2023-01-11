WEF’s Global Risks Report 2023 paints stark picture of Pakistan’s future

The Global Risks Report 2023 published by World Economic Forum (WEF) has identified several major risks that Pakistan could face in the next 24 months.

The report highlights that a combination of extreme weather events and constrained supply could lead to a catastrophic scenario of hunger and distress for millions in Pakistan.

It also notes that energy shortages, due to supplier shut-offs or damage to pipelines and energy grids, could cause widespread blackouts and fatalities if combined with extreme weather.

The top ten risks that pose the biggest threats to Pakistan in the next two years, according to the report, are:

Digital power concentration and monopolies

Failure of cybersecurity measures

Rapid and/or sustained inflation

Debt crises

State collapse

Lack of widespread digital services and digital inequality

Interstate conflict

Terrestrial biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse

Terrorist attacks

Employment and livelihood crisis

Amir Jahangir, CEO of Mishal Pakistan, a country partner institute of future of economic progress system initiative by WEF, said, “The impact of insecurity will continue to be felt in Pakistan and may also exacerbate instability due to simultaneous food and debt crises, resulting in the emergence of a possible more technocracy-based decision-making leadership framework.”

The report also points out that cost-of-living crisis is the biggest short-term risk while failure of climate mitigation and climate adaptation are the largest long-term concerns.

Geopolitical rivalries and inward-looking stances will heighten economic constraints and further exacerbate both short and long term risks.

The forum’s report estimates that over 800,000 hectares of farmland have been wiped out by floods in Pakistan by 2022, resulting in significantly increasing commodity prices in a country that is already grappling with record 27% inflation.

Water stress is also widespread in Pakistan and this particularly impacts women and girls responsible for water collection, with knock-on impacts for health and education outcomes.

More widespread scarcity, combined with paralysis of international cooperation mechanisms, has necessitated a degree of water nationalism, resulting in prolonged disputes between neighboring states.

In the face of spreading humanitarian crises and state instability, water infrastructure could continue to be used both as a weapon and target, mirroring past water conflicts and terrorism in India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.