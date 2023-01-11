MQM-P calls for PM to intervene on delimitations issue

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to live up to his promises regarding delimitation issues ahead of the local bodies elections in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15, or else they have warned of leaving the coalition government in the center.

MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced this while addressing the joint protest of MQM-P, Pak Sar Zameen Party (PSP) and splinter groups of the MQM outside the ECP office in Karachi against delimitations.

Siddiqui also announced that the leaders of the protesting parties will go to the commission’s office to register their protest.

He vowed that the party’s workers’ would be the ultimate winners.

Expressing grave concerns on elections on current delimitations, MQM-P convener claimed that there will be no voting in the megalopolis if his party boycotted them.

Siddique accused Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of pre-poll rigging contending that constituencies where MQM dominates comprise 90,000 voters while those where PPP was dominating have only 20,000.

Farooq Sattar claims JI, PPP hand in glove

MQM-P Revival Committee head Farooq Sattar alleged that PPP and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) were hand in glove for forthcoming LG polls.

He recommended all groups to boycott elections on existing delimitations while claiming that the demonstration would mark reunification of party’s all factions.

Kamal backs MQM-P’s stance

Former Karachi mayor and chairman of PSP, Mustafa Kamal, on his turn to address the protesters said that all illegal attempts to capture the port city would fail and termed the demonstration as a response against such attempts.