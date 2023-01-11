CTD arrests 26 suspects in combing operations across Punjab

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday arrested 26 suspects during various combing operations across Punjab.

CTD officials reported launching raids at 40 locations of Punjab, including Mandi Bahauddin, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Khushab.

During these raids, CTD interrogated around 1,929 suspected people and held 26 of them.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the suspects’ hideouts.

Following the action, CTD registered 16 cases against the apprehended suspects; and started investigation with them.

CTD spokesperson said that they aim to make Punjab free of terrorism and sabotage.