NEPRA reduces power tariff by Rs7.43 for Karachi, Islamabad

People of Karachi and Islamabad who have been troubled by exorbitant power bills can expect some relief in their next bill after the national power regulator decided to reduce power tariffs by Rs7.43 per unit for November under quarterly fuel cost adjustment (FCA).

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved the tariff reduction following an application by Karachi’s power provider, K-Electric.

According to the notification of Nepra, this will not be applicable to lifeline consumers, household consumers consuming up to 300 units, agricultural consumers, and electric vehicle charging stations.

The reduction in power tariff will bring a relief of Rs3.59 billion to consumers.

In Islamabad, the reduction will be applicable for only one month.