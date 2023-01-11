Pak vs NZ 2nd ODI: Naseem Shah breaks Williamson, Conway’s partnership

New Zealand lost the first wicket in first over once again on Wednesday, as Naseem Shah struck early, after the Kiwis decided to bat first after winning the toss.

Pakistan went into the second ODI match unchanged, after winning the first match easily.

Kane Williamson and Devon Conway had a fifty runs partnership in just seven overs, despite losing the first wicket early. They were 54/1 in eight overs.

Devon Conway and Kane Williamson had a century partnership for the second wicket as they put the visitors in a strong position.

Conway completed his second ODI century, before Naseem Shah struck once again and dismissed him for 101 runs off 92 balls.