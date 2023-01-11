New Zealand beat Pakistan by 79 runs in 2nd ODI to level the series

New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 79 runs on Wednesday, to win the second One-Day International (ODI) and level the three-match series 1-1.

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam was the lone warrior as he completed his 24th ODI half-century and top scored with 79 runs, whereas wickets kept falling from the other end.

Pakistan lost both openers, Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman early. But then Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan had a partnership of 55 runs for the third wicket.

Other than Babar Azam, no other batter from Pakistan scored 30 runs, as Muhammad Rizwan (28) and Agha Salman (25) were second and third highest scorer from Pakistan.

New Zealand batting

New Zealand lost the first wicket in first over once again, as Naseem Shah struck early, after the Kiwis decided to bat first after winning the toss.

Pakistan went into the second ODI match unchanged, after winning the first match easily.

Kane Williamson and Devon Conway had a fifty runs partnership in just seven overs, despite losing the first wicket early. They were 54/1 in eight overs.

Devon Conway and Kane Williamson had a century partnership for the second wicket as they put the visitors in a strong position.

Conway completed his second ODI century, before Naseem Shah struck once again and dismissed him for 101 runs off 92 balls.

New Zealand were 196 for the loss of two wickets, but then Muhammad Nawaz turned the tables by picking up four wickets in just three overs.

He dismissed Daryl Mitchell for five runs and three balls later got Tom Latham LBW.

In his next over, Nawaz bowled the Kiwi captain Kane Williamson for 85 runs with a beautiful delivery.

Soon New Zealand were 206 for the loss of six wickets, when Glenn Phillips was also dismissed by Nawaz for three runs.

Usama Mir, who made debut in the first ODI, picked up his first wicket of the match when he got Michael Bracewell LBW for eight runs.

Few overs later Haris Rauf also got his first wicket when he bowled Ish Sodhi for seven runs.

New Zealand were bowled out for 261 runs as Pakistan conceded only 78 runs and took nine wickets in last 20 overs.