A crowning achievement: Ali Sethi set to perform at the world’s largest music festival

Coachella has announced its lineup for 2023, with Frank Ocean, BLACKPINK, and Bad Bunny set to headline the festival. Ali Sethi, a well-known singer from Pakistan will also be performing on the third day of the event, and India’s Diljit Dosanjh will take the stage on the second day.

Coachella is one of the most well-known and influential music festivals in the world and has become a cultural touchstone, with many people wanting to attend the festival at least once in their lifetime. And, Ali Sethi - known for his contemporary interpretation of Sufi and Punjabi poetry - is going there.

He began his career with the release of his debut album, “Chaadar” (2011) which was well-received by critics and audiences alike, praised for its soulful, expressive vocals, and evocative, poetic lyrics.

Sethi’s singing style is often characterized by his emotive delivery, rich timbre, and his ability to convey the depth and complexity of the poetry he sings.

He also has a knack of interpretation of different genres like ghazal, classical, folk music in his music.

Coachella is an annual music and arts festival held in the Colorado Desert in Indio, California.

Many celebrities attend the festival each year, making it a prime spot for fans to potentially catch a glimpse of their favorite stars.

The event features a diverse lineup of musical acts, including rock, indie, hip-hop, and electronic dance music, as well as art installations and sculptures.

The festival is known for its large-scale, immersive art installations and its commitment to sustainability.

Coachella was first held in 1999 and has since grown to become one of the most popular and influential music festivals in the world. It is held over two weekends in April and attract huge crowd from all over the world.