Around a third of Pakistanis connected to social media: PTA report

The use of social media in Pakistan has been on the rise, with the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic a catalyst. But now, the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has pinpointed that around a third of Pakistanis are connected to various social media networks with this number fast increasing.

This was contained in a report published by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday.

Per the report, around a third of of social media platforms in the country, or over 70 million citizens are actively using various social media platforms.

Among the platforms, YouTube was by far the most popular platform, with 71.7 million users.

It was followed by Meta’s Facebook, where there were some 57.5 million active users.

Other popular platforms include Snack Video, Snapchat, and TikTok, with 20 million, 18.8 million and 18.3 million users respectively.

Instagram, LinkedIn, Bigo and Likee, and Twitter also have a significant user base in the country with 15.6 million, 7.6 million, 4.2 million, and 3.4 million users respectively.

Gender gap

The report also highlighted a significant gender gap in the usage of social media platforms, with men continuing to dominate in terms of numbers. Among those who use YouTube, 72% are men, while only 28% are women.

The report stated that 77.1% of Facebook users in Pakistan are men, while only 22.9% are women.

Overall, these statistics indicate a growing trend of social media usage in Pakistan, with citizens utilizing these platforms to stay connected and engaged.

With the government and PTA supporting the growth of the social media sector, it is likely that the number of users will continue to increase in the future.