Famed comedian Majid Jahangir passes away in Lahore after prolonged illness

Majid Jahangir, celebrated comedian and veteran of the hit sitcom Fifty Fifty, passed away in Lahore early Wednesday morning.

He had been suffering from a prolonged illness, and his death was confirmed by his son Fahad Majid Jahangir. The actor will be laid to rest in Karachi.

Early career

Majid Jahangir began his acting career in Moin Akhtar’s PTV show “Saat Rang”. However, it was in 1979, when he starred in the popular PTV comedy show Fifty Fifty alongside Ismail Tara, Zeba Shehnaz, Bushra Ansari, and Ashraf Khan that he rose to fame.

The show became a household name across Pakistan and Jahangir was a constant feature on the show until it stopped airing in 1985.

Illness and financial woes

Jahangir fell which resulted in a fracture to his spine, as well as a worsening respiratory illness.

In 2021, his financial woes had made it difficult for him to even afford his medications for stroke and other ailments.

Awards and accomplishments

In the 80s, Jahangir was awarded the Pride of Performance for his role in Fifty Fifty. In 2020, he was awarded the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz and a Lifetime Achievement award.

Final years

After the show stopped airing, Jahangir moved to the United States for 23 years before returning to Pakistan and resuming his career by participating in local TV shows and “Khabarnaak”.

Tributes have been pouring in from the entertainment industry and fans of the late actor, who is remembered for his exceptional talent and contributions to Pakistani comedy.

He will be greatly missed by his colleagues and loved ones.