After Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat moves SHC against vile content on her social media

Pakistani actor and model Mehwish Hayat on Wednesday approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) as she seeks punitive action against the people running a vilification campaign against her on social media.

She is among three female celebrities who were allegedly accused of being used as ‘honey trap’ for notable personalities by the establishment. Major (retd) Adil Raja – an ex-military man who runs a YouTube channel as well – had leveled these allegations in a vlog.

Actor Kubra Khan was the first to approach the court against the ex-serviceman’s allegations. She also shared a copy of the SHC order on her petition.

Now, Mehwish Hayat has trodden in the footsteps of her fellow, and she has filed a petition in the high court through advocate Khawaja Naveed Ahmed.

The petition maintained that false allegations were leveled against her on different social media platforms as she called all such people ‘mentally sick’.

She pleaded with the court to take strict legal action against those who tarnished her reputation.

The actor decried that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing did not initiate action on her application.

Mehwish Hayat also pleaded with the court to order the removal of vile content against her on social media.