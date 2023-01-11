List of key Golden Globe winners

Here are the winners in key categories for the 80th Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out on Tuesday.

“The Fabelmans” won for best drama film and best director, putting Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical movie in good position ahead of the Oscars on March 12.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” won for best comedy film.

FILM

Best film, drama: “The Fabelmans”

Best film, musical or comedy: “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best director: Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Best actor, drama: Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Best actress, drama: Cate Blanchett, “Tar”

Best actor, musical or comedy: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best actress, musical or comedy: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best supporting actress: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Best screenplay: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best music, original score: Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

Best music, original song: “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

Best non-English language film: “Argentina, 1985”

Best animated feature: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

TELEVISION

Best drama series: “House of the Dragon”

Best drama actor: Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”

Best drama actress: Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Best musical or comedy series: “Abbott Elementary”

Best musical or comedy actor: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best musical or comedy actress: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Best supporting actor, television: Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Best supporting actress, television: Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Best limited series or TV movie: “The White Lotus”

Best limited series or TV movie actor: Evan Peters, “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Best limited series or TV movie actress: Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Best limited series supporting actor: Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Best limited series supporting actress: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”