WATCH: Thief caught on camera grooving with stolen goods

In a robbery that could only be described as a ‘crime and boogie’, a thief was caught on camera breaking into a shop in Madhya Pradesh, India and busting a move after looting money and documents.

The footage, shared on Instagram by user ‘swatic12’, shows the robber dancing and chewing gutka while making off with the stolen goods.

The shop owner, who was left shocked upon finding the locks broken and valuables missing, reported the incident to the police.

In a stroke of misfortune for the thief, it was discovered that his smooth getaway was caught on CCTV, with the footage of the thief’s victory dance going viral on social media.

It seems this isn’t the first time a thief has indulged in a post-robbery performance, as a similar incident took place in a small town named Chandauli.

A robber was seen dancing after looting a hardware store, cash, and goods worth thousands.

While the police are currently investigating the matter and searching for the thief, one can only hope he at least had a good soundtrack to accompany his jig.