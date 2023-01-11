Army excuses itself from deploying troops during Sindh’s LG polls

Ahead of the Sindh local government polls, the army has turned down a request from the top poll body to deploy troops outsidet polling stations across the province, claiming they do not have sufficient force to provide security at all polling stations during the elections.

Following directives from the Election Commission of Pakistan to press ahead with the second phase of local body elections in Sindh, the federal interior ministry wrote to the army.

The ministry sought deployment of some 20,000 troops outside polling stations determined as sensitive during the Sindh LG polls.

On Wednesday, however, the interior ministry wrote to the ECP Secretary Omar Hamid Khan, informing him that the matter was taken up with the MO Dte at the Army’s General Headquarters in Rawalpindi who noted that the police and other civil armed forces form the first tier of response and static deployment outside polling stations.

The letter further noted the ECP had deemed some 8,924 polling stations as sensitive, with 2,395 of these deemed as ‘most sensitive’ with no polling station deemed as ‘normal’.

To secure the most-sensitive polling stations alone would require the deployment of around 20,000 troops of the army and the paramilitary Rangers.

It said that given the current border duties and other internal security deployment across the country did not leave the military in a position to deploy such a large number of troops.

However, the military said that it can station troops on standby to act as a quick response force to respond to emerging situation as tier two and three response respectively under Article 220 of t he Constitution.

Afterward, the Interior Ministry informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the deployment of force during LG polls.

The Sindh local government polls are scheduled to take place on January 15.