WATCH: Parallel parking made easy with Hyundai’s revolutionary ‘crab-walking’ technology

Hyundai’s Mobis division has once again showcased its innovative e-Corner (crab-walking) technology at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

First demonstrated at CES 2018, the technology has now been integrated into an Ioniq 5 EV, and it allows for “crab-walking” movements by enabling cars to move diagonally and rotate on the spot. This makes parallel parking and pivot turns much easier than traditional vehicles.

Unlike a traditional suspension system, the e-Corner technology allows the car’s wheels to turn in ways that would otherwise be impossible.

This enables drivers to complete maneuvers that would be challenging or impossible with traditional vehicles.

According to Hyundai Mobis, the technology is expected to start rolling out in 2025, and it is likely that e-Corner modules will start showing up in production vehicles in the coming years.

The company plans to begin production in 2025 and other car manufacturers may also incorporate this technology into their vehicles as well as Mobis produces parts for other companies as well as Hyundai.

This e-Corner technology represents a significant development in the automotive industry, and it will change the way we drive and maneuver our cars.

It offers a new level of control and precision, making driving more efficient and safer. Hyundai is pushing the boundaries of what is possible with electric vehicles and positioning itself as a leader in automotive innovation.