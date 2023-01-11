Gas prices set to skyrocket: OGRA proposes over 70% increase from July

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has proposed over 70% increase in gas prices and forwarded the summary to the federal government, SAMAA TV reported Wednesday.

The authority has recommended a 74% increase in gas price for Sui companies, which will be effective from July 2024.

The suggested increase for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) consumers is Rs406.28 per MMBtu and Rs469.28 per MMBtu for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) consumers.

The new gas prices will be implemented after the approval of the federal government.

The new prices for SSGC has been proposed as Rs1,161.91 per MMBtu which is nearly double from its current price of Rs 692.63 per MMBtu.

For SNGPL, the proposed price is Rs952.17 per MMBtu from its existing rate of Rs545.89 per MMBtu.