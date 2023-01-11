DRAP raises alarm over substandard paracetamol injections

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued warning regarding a drug impurity alert about a chemical being used as black specks in various medicines, especially in paracetamol injections which may be harmful to the body.

DRAP issuing a fresh advisory on Tuesday said, “CDL Karachi has declared the batch No. CIJI70 of Paracet 1g/100ml Infusion manufactured by M/s. Standpharm Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd., Lahore as substandard & adulterated drug product.”

This injection is meant to treat pain and fever, according to DRAP.

The injection phase, which began on November 20, 2022, and will expire on November 20, 2024, is said to create black particles that can be seen by the human eye in the injection.

The manufacturing company has been directed to immediately recall the defected batch of product from the market.

DRAP has suggested the consumers to stop using this product bearing the affected batch number(s) and contact to their physician or healthcare provider(s) if they have had experienced any problem that may be related to taking or using this product.