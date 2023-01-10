Mickey Arthur turns down informal offer to become Pakistan’s head coach again

Former Pakistan cricket team coach Mickey Arthur has turned down offer to coach men’s team.

An informal offer was made to him last month but he has politely refused it.

A position as a consultant or even a PSL coach could yet be agreed but the 54-year-old is not prepared to recommit to a full 12-month international calendar.

Indeed, removing himself from the relentlessness of the international game was among the reasons for Arthur’s surprise move to Derbyshire as head of cricket in November 2021.

Arthur has informed chief executive Ryan Duckett he is committed to seeing out the remainder of his contract at the Incora County Ground.

Newly-appointed chairman of the PCB’s management committee, Najam Sethi, had hinted at hiring a foreign coach for the team as the contracts of Saqlain Mushtaq and Shaun Tait, Pakistan’s current head and bowling coach, expire on February 9.