Police busts ‘honey trap’ gang

Police in the federal capital have detained five individuals who were involved in ‘honey trapping’ people by posing as girl on social media and then robbing them.

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Tuesday said that they had arrested five members of the gang who used to creating a phony girl’s social media account and used it to make contact with targets.

After developing rapport on messages, they would entice their unsuspecting victims to meet them at an abandoned location.

When the victim would arrive there to meet with the alleged girl, they would be robbed by the suspects.

Police said that they had apprehended suspects, identified as Nabeel Raja, Samiul Haq, Bilal Abbasi, Muhammad Imtiaz, and Muhammad Imran – the latter of whom hailed from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Police also recovered a pistol, a rope, and face mask from the possession of the culprits.

The suspects have been booked while a probe has been initiated.