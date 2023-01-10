Two FIA officials arrested for allegedly falsifying documents of Afghan citizen

Two employees of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), who were stationed at the Karachi Airport, have been detained after they were found involved in allegedly sending an Afghan citizen to Canada using a fake travel documents.

The details emerged on Tuesday after the constables of the FIA immigration circle were proceeded against.

Officials said that FIA’s head constables Kamran and Waheed had failed to adequately inspect the documents of Afghan citizen Rahmat Ullah.

They also allegedly provided him with a fake boarding pass; however, the suspect was apprehended during the final inspection before boarding.

“The FIA officials let the Afghan citizen pass through without examining his credentials at the immigration counter,” an FIA official said, adding that “the Afghan citizen wanted to go to Toronto, Canada, via a PIA flight PK783.”

The officials claimed that Ilyas and Usman, the two human trafficking agents from Rawalpindi, helped strike a an alleged deal with the FIA officials worth Rs2.5 million to look the other way and let Rahmat Ullah travel.

The alleged culprits have been transferred to the FIA passport circle for further investigation.