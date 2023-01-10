Money laundering case: Punjab chief minister’s daughters-in-laws skip FIA hearing

The daughters-in-law of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervez Elahi reportedly skipped a hearing with federal investigators in an assets beyond means case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had summoned the Chaudhary Pervez Elahi’s daughters-in-law and his son Rashikh Elahi. They were asked to bring their along with the bank records.

Rasakh Elahi, his wife Zahra Elahi and Moonis Elahi’s wife Tahirim Elahi, had been summoned for suspicious bank transactions between 2016 and 2021.

As per FIA, huge sums of money were transferred from the accounts of the three people to the account of Qaiser Iqbal Bhatti — junior clerk of the Punjab Assembly.

Rasakh Ealhi appeared before the FIA but the female family members of the Pervez Elahi did not appear.

In case of non-appearance, according to FIA officials, unilateral action could be taken against the suspects involved in the alleged money laundering case.