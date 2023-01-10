Nawaz urges PM Shehbaz to minimize people’s woes post Geneva meeting

Deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to work towards minimizing woes of the flood-hit public.

He stressed this as Shehbaz called on Nawaz on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Climate Resilient Pakistan conference held in Geneva.

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar were also present in the meeting.

During the two-hour-long meeting, the Sharif brothers reportedly discussed the evolving political and economic situation of the country

Shehbaz also inquired after Maryam Nawaz’s health. It is pertinent to note that Maryam Nawaz Sharif recently underwent throat surgery.

The prime minister, who is also the president of PML-N, had recently appointed Maryam Nawaz as the Chief Organizer of the party. She is expected to formally start work towards that after recovering from her surgery.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other members of the Sharif family, were also present at the meeting sources said.