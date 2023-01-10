Fawad Chaudhry claims ‘semi-martial law’ situation exists in country

Former federal information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhary has claimed that Pakistan is facing a situation akin to a ‘semi-martial law’, claiming that their lawmakers in the provincial assembly are getting calls from unidentified numbers directing them to switch loyalties.

He exclaimed that PTI lawmakers did not succumb to threats or offers of money.

Speaking to the media outside Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park, Lahore, Fawad asked Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir to investigate the matter.

“Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) offers of cash and threatening calls from unidentified numbers should be investigated,” he stated, adding that PDM has offered Rs1.2 billion to five lawmakers of PTI.

“We have heard that PTI lawmaker Momina Waheed took Rs50 million to switch loyalty,” he added.

Vote of confidence

On the vote of confidence, the PTI leader was confident that their alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) had the requisite number of lawmakers on their side to survive the vote.

We have 188 numbers in Punjab Assembly, he said, noting that they needed 186 votes to survive the trust motion.

He added that the provincial assembly on Monday had passed 22 bills with majority was the biggest ‘vote of confidence’ that Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi needed.

‘Minus Imran’ would be martial law

Reacting to reports of a ‘minus-Imran’ formula was being put into practice, the PTI leader said any such move was only possible if martial law was imposed in the country.

“If Imran Khan is removed (from politics) then impose martial law in the country.”

Commenting on the arrest warrants issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, he said, “ECP has been doing everything, except hold elections.”

Fawad further said, “Mushahid Hussain Sayed in his interview said that a soft revolution is being pushed against Imran Khan.”