Sheikh Zayed hospital harassment case: 10 women step forward, record statements

An inquiry committee probing the alleged presence of an organized gang that allegedly forced nurses and other staff at the Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Quetta into prostitution, made progress on Tuesday, recording statements of at least 10 victims.

Balochistan Health Additional Secretary Atiq Ullah Khan said that some women had volunteered to testify via telephone to protect their identity but also wanted to relate their ordeal in the vicious cycle run by a powerful group.

He said that the committee wanted to establish just how the group operates and how it can maintain power over their victims while obtaining proof in this regard.

Assuring that he was dealing with the matter with utmost seriousness, Atiq said that he had visited the hospital and assured the staff there that action will be taken against the perpetrators.

He said that the gang that allegedly run the prostitute ring in the hospital is believed to be providing extraordinary privilege to girls who complied with the demands of the gang while maintaining their hold. Those who did not comply, faced the wrath of the gang in one form or another.

“We have submitted the initial report to the secretary health with several recommendations,” he informed.