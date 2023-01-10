Stampedes, quarrels, long queues define Pakistan’s flour shortage

A national flour shortage has resulted in several tragedies. As people line up in their hundreds outside sale points, people have been hurt and some have even lost their lives while trying to get even the sliver of the essential commodity to feed their families.

While some people say they are starving because of either the unavailability of the essential commodity or it being out of reach due to its high prices, the government has sought to ease the public’s hardships by creating sale points for subsidized flour.

A stampede in Mir Pur Khas shocked the country when a person was crushed to death amid the stampede occurred at the salespoint of the flour bags.

People talking to SAMAA TV complaint that authorities have mismanaged the distribution of the subsidized flour bags. Resultantly, frequent quarrels have become routine at long queues.

Flour shortage leaves Faisalabad woman woman dead

A woman named Nasreen bibi in Faisalabad was standing in the long queues of the flour bags selling point when she met with unfortunate traffic accident.

Her family members was waiting for the flour bag but instead they received the body of their loved one.

People gather to buy subsidized sacks of flour from a sale point. PHOTO: ONLINE

The incident occurred in Abdullah Pur. As per details, a day before, the victim woman also went to buy the 10-kg flour bag but returned empty handed due to shortage of money.

She was a mother of six children and was a resident of Nishatabad.

Flour shortage in Quetta, Rawalpindi

The price of flour has skyrocketed in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan. Also, similar situation observed in Rawalpindi where people were unable to get the flour bags on government prices even after standing in long queues for hours.