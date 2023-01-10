Gold prices continue to cool in domestic market

The prices of gold fell on Tuesday by Rs3,300 as the precious metal climbs down from dizzying heights of the first week of the year.

According to new rates issued by the Sarafa Bazaar Association President Al Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand, the price of a single tola (11.6638038 grams) of 24 karat gold fell by Rs3,300 from Rs185,100 on Monday, January 09, to Rs181,800 on Tuesday, January 10.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold fell by by Rs2,829 to Rs155,864.

The price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold was Rs142,875.

In the international market, the price of gold rose by $5 to $1,876.

Silver price

The price of a tola of 24 karat silver rose by Rs30 to Rs2,100 from the Rs2,070 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat silver rose from Rs1,774.70 to Rs1,800.41.