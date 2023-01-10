NGO chief presses Taliban to reverse ban on Afghan women staff

The head of a leading NGO has flown to Afghanistan to urge the Taliban to reverse their ban on Afghan women aid workers, warning that “lives will be lost” if they fail to do so.

Afghanistan is facing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, international aid agencies say, with its 38 million population hungry and three million children at risk of malnutrition.

Several aid groups have suspended their operations in protest at the order that was announced at the end of December, affecting thousands of women NGO staff.

The Taliban had “promised through their representatives that there will be no ban on female education or on female workers”, said Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the independent Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

Two Afghan women walk through the snow along a Kabul street. Afghanistan is facing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with half its population of 38 million hungry

“Clearly, we have been misled by the Taliban government. Clearly, they are making it impossible for us to work now,” he told AFP on Monday.

Egeland said he refused to resume the NRC’s operations in the absence of women workers.

“I’m here to tell Taliban leaders and anyone who can influence them that we need to be able to resume work with female workers. If not, lives will be lost,” he said.

“We cannot work without our female colleagues. We will not work without them.”

After meetings in Kabul, Egeland plans to travel to Kandahar, the de facto power centre of the Taliban from where the movement’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada issues his decrees.