Virat Kohli scores 45th ODI ton, 73rd International century

Indian Cricket Team’s former captain Virat Kohli scored another century against Sri Lanka on Tuesday and got further close to Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 One-Day International (ODI) centuries.

Virat Kohli ended the 2022 year with a century against Bangladesh and scored exactly the same number of runs, 113 against Sri Lanka in the first ODI, as he helped Indian team score 373 runs in 50 overs.

It was Virat Kohli’s 73rd International century and now he needs 27 more centuries to level Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

Among the active players, Virat Kohli already leads by a big margin.

Many cricket experts believe Virat Kohli’s form was going to be key for Indian team in the 2023 World Cup, which will be held in India.

Kohli, who remained No.1 in ODI rankings for many years, had not scored an International century for almost three years from 2019 to 2022.