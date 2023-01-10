Say goodbye to shopping tab on Instagram home feed, but feature still available

Instagram has announced that it will be removing the shopping tab from the main navigation bar at the bottom of the screen, starting next month.

The Reels tab, which is currently present in the front and center on the navigation bar, will replace the Shop tab.

The company said that while the shopping tab will no longer be visible on the home feed, shopping will still be a part of the platform and can be accessed through other means such as the Reels tab, stories, ads and more.

“You will still be able to set up and run your shop on Instagram as we continue to invest in shopping experiences that provide the most value for people and businesses across feed, stories, reels, ads and more,” the company said in its support page.

The move is said to be part of an effort by the company to “simplify Instagram experience” for users, but the company is still investing in shopping experiences that provide the most value for people and businesses.

Meanwhile, last month, Meta had introduced new sharing features including ‘Notes’ on Instagram, that would help users to feel closer to the people they care about.