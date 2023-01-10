Salman Butt advises Babar Azam to answer his critics strictly

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Salman Butt advised current skipper Babar Azam to answer his criticis strictly so that questions are not asked about change of captaincy.

While talking to the media reporters in Lahore, former captain said Babar Azam should not allow anyone to question his captaincy skills or record.

Butt added that Babar Azam should not hesitate while answering the questions regarding his captaincy.

He admitted that captaincy of Pakistan cricket was not an easy job and people in such positions should know how to tackle such difficult situations.

Salman Butt also appreciated Babar Azam’s batting skills and said the best player in the world should know how to deal with such issues.

He also praised the leg-spinner Usama Mir for his debut against New Zealand and said he was impressed every time he watched him.

Usama Mir dismissed the New Zealand captain Kane Williamson with a beautiful delivery, even though the experienced batter is one of the best in the world against the spinners.

Salman Butt also praised Usama Mir for his hitting skills and said he could be a great player in all formats.

On captaincy question, Babar Azam said that he does not see anyone good enough right now, who could replace Babar Azam as the captain in all formats.