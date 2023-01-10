List of key Golden Globe nominees

Here are the nominees in key categories for the 80th Golden Globe Awards, which will be handed out on Tuesday.

The Banshees of Inisherin – a dark comedy about the abrupt end of a friendship on a tiny Irish island during the 1920s – leads all films with eight nominations, followed by surreal sci-fi flick Everything Everywhere All at Once with six.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the Globes, which return to television after last year’s industry-wide boycott of the event, and kick off an awards season that culminates with the Oscars on March 12.

FILM

Best film, drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Best film, musical or comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best actor, drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best actress, drama

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best actor, musical or comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best actress, musical or comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best director

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best non-English language film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Best animated feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

TELEVISION

Best drama series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best drama actor

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best drama actress

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best musical or comedy series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best musical or comedy actor

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best musical or comedy actress

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best limited series or TV movie

Black Bird

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam and Tommy

The White Lotus

Best limited series or TV movie actor

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best limited series or TV movie actress

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

FILMS WITH MOST NOMINATIONS

The Banshees of Inisherin - 8

Everything Everywhere All at Once - 6

Babylon - 5

The Fabelmans - 5

Elvis - 3

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - 3

Tar - 3