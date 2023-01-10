Sanaullah threatens to impose Governor Rule in Punjab if Elahi doesn’t take trust vote

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has threatened to impose Governor Rule in Punjab if Chief Minister Parvez Elahi fails to get the vote of confidence.

The Punjab Assembly witnessed chaos as the opposition members staged protest on the floor.

They shouted slogans against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League - Quaid (PML-Q).

Earlier, the security guards deputed outside the Punjab Assembly building on Tuesday manhandled leaders and lawmakers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), prompting the latter to claim that such actions give rise to suspicions that something unethical and possibly illegal is afoot.

On Tuesday, lawmakers and senior leaders of the party, including Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ataullah Tarar attempted to visit the assembly as guests.

But the security guards posted outside the assembly gates manhandled Sanaullah and Tarar and prevented them from entering the assembly.

The provincial assembly session was resuming on Tuesday after Monday’s hearing in which 22 bills were bulldozed by the coalition government despite lacking the requisite numbers.

Sanaullah doubts Elahi’s intentions over vote of confidence

Talking to the gathered media outside the assembly, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah expressed his doubts that the Punjab government had good intentions towards holding a transparent vote of confidence and suggested that the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would attempt to manipulate the vote.

He questioned the purpose of the summoning the assembly meeting on Tuesday when the House had passed all 22 pending bills during Monday’s session.

He predicted that when the Lahore High Court (LHC) resumes its hearing Wednesday in a case against the de-noticiation of Elahi as provincial chief minister, it is likely that the court will ask Elahi to take a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

He also claimed claimed that over the past two to three months, the Punjab government and lawmakers from the PTI have robbed the province of some Rs300 billion.

Beyond expectations funding

Commenting on the Climate Resilient Pakistan Conference In Geneva, Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan received funding beyond the expectations.

He said the funding pledge form the global community in fact a which is a slap on the face of those who claimed that Pakistan has defaulted.

Imran will not accept elections result

Rana Sanaullah further predicted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will not accept the results of the upcoming general elections where he come in as less than successful.

He also ruled out the installation of a care-taker set up in Punjab and the center and stressed for continuing the PDM led government for fixing the economic affairs off the country.