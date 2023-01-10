WATCH: Uorfi Javed ‘shows’ why she wears revealing outfits

Uorfi Javed, who is often seen in unusual outfits, has now revealed why she can’t wear full clothes as she is allergic to them.

Rose to fame from Bigg Boss OTT, the social media sensation, Uorfi Javed, recently took to her Instagram to show why she always wears exposing outfits.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she left everyone in shock after revealing that she is allergic to clothes.

In a series of videos shared on her Instagram stories, Uorfi can be seen showing her swollen face and boils on her legs, which she says are caused by woolen clothes.

In the videos, Uorfi explains that the allergy is so bad that she often chooses not to wear clothes.

She said, “The allergy is so bad, literally so bad! I just wear woolen clothes and this happened, I am allergic to clothes.”

In another video; she said, “So now you guys know why I do not wear clothes. I have this serious condition, and my body starts reacting, guys! The proof is here. That is why I am often naked. My body is allergic to clothes.”

While Uorfi’s allergy is certainly unusual, it is not impossible. Allergies to clothing can be caused by a variety of factors, including reactions to the dyes, chemicals, or fabrics used in the manufacturing process.

These types of allergies can result in symptoms such as rashes, hives, and itching, and can be managed with the help of a dermatologist.

Uorfi has been a popular figure in the Indian entertainment industry, known for her performances in a number of hit TV serials including, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Bepannaah, Jiji Maa, Daayan, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.