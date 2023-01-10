Key players unite to tackle Saudi labor market challenges, invest in opportunities

The 12th Social Dialogue Forum, organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in cooperation with the King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue, has kicked off in Riyadh today.

The event brought together representatives of the government, employers, and workers, as well as the International Labor Organization (ILO), to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing the Saudi labor market.

The forum covered three main topics: “The impact of training and qualification programs in developing the skills of national cadres,” “business models and their role in developing the work environment,” and “protecting wages and documenting contracts”.

Six key initiatives were discussed, each with its own specific implementation mechanism, to be carried out through joint national efforts.

Professor Youssef Ghallab, the representative of the ILO, emphasized that the Kingdom’s efforts are a response to the rapid changes happening in the world of labor.

He said, “Today we are witnessing major and deeper transformations never encountered before, touching various fields including technological, demographic, and climatic, and also undermining the reality of work around the globe. These transformations have resulted in the emergence of new work patterns that require novel skills, innovation and high flexibility to help ensure full adaptation to the work arrangements of all shapes and types.”

The ILO representative highlighted the importance of a human-centered approach for sustainable, fair and comprehensive development, with a focus on social dialogue and tripartite cooperation to develop new policies, make successful decisions, and establish social justice, democracy and peace.

The ILO statement on social justice for fair globalization also underlines the importance of social dialogue and tripartite structure as the most appropriate means for achieving consensus on labor market policies, ensuring that economic development translates into social progress and vice versa.