SAMAA TV observes 10th death anniversary of reporter, cameraman today

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the tragic deaths of SAMAA TV’s reporter, Saif ur Rehman Baloch, and cameraman, Imran Sheikh.

The two were on duty in Quetta when they were caught in an explosion on Alamdar Road in 2013. They both succumbed to their injuries from the blast.

The Alamdar tragedy resulted in the deaths of over a hundred people, with over 200 being injured. The explosion was one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Quetta, Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

The memories of these martyrs are still fresh in the hearts of their families and colleagues.

Cameraman Imran Sheikh left behind his wife, Shazia, and children. Shazia shared that now her sole purpose in life is to give her children a quality education and fulfill the dreams of her husband.

Imran’s eldest daughter, Hamna, also expressed her pain and unrest after losing her father so suddenly.

This is not the first time that SAMAA TV’s workforce has lost members while on duty.

The company lost Malik Arif and Ejaz Raisani in similar incidents. These sacrifices serve as a reminder of the dedication and commitment of these individuals to the pursuit of truth and the betterment of the nation.

The tragedy serves as a painful reminder of the dangers that journalists face in the line of duty. It is a painful loss for their families and a loss for the entire nation as well.

Their memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved them, and in the stories they were able to tell.

SAMAA TV has shown remarkable courage and resilience in the face of this tragedy.

The broadcaster has continued to work tirelessly to cover the important stories in the region, even when those stories are uncomfortable or dangerous. It is a testament to the strength and dedication of its team.

In the memory of Saif ur Rehman Baloch, Imran Sheikh, and other journalists who lost their lives in the line of duty, we must all strive to ensure that the safety of journalists is always a priority.

They were brave men and women who served the cause of truth, and they should be remembered and honored for their sacrifices.