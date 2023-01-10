Azam Khan, Usman Khan earn praise for T20 century in BPL

**Pakistan Super League (PSL) products Azam Khan and Usman Khan were on fire on Monday, as both batters scored century in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

In the match between Khulna Tigers and Chattogram Challengers, Azam Khan’s side batted first.

Azam Khan scored his maiden T20 century and finished his innings 109 not out on 58 balls with the help of eight sixes and nine fours.

But in reply, another Karachi-born star from Quetta Gladiators, Usman Khan showed his class.

Usman Khan’s 58-ball knock, in which he remained not out on 103, helped Chattogram Challengers chase the total for the loss of just one wicket.

Quetta Gladiators’ Twitter handle congratulated their players, including Naseem Shah who took fifer in ODI against New Zealand, for amazing performances throughout the day.