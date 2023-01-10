PAC puts an end to VVIP protocol movements in Islamabad

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly on Tuesday ordered traffic authorities in the federal capital to end the entitlement of VVIP movement when it comes to traffic signals, noting that government officials, whether judges or ministers, must stop at traffic signals like every body else.

This was directed on Tuesday when the PAC Committee met under the chair of the committee chairman Noor Alam Khan.

Noor remarked that VVIP culture should be abolished in the country.

The committee also stressed to improve the security of the Parliament House, Lodges and MNA Hostel.

Islamabad’s security

The PAC also summoned inspector general (IG) of the Islamabad Capital Territory (CT) Police and expressed concern over security threats in the federal capital in the wake of a suicide bombing.

The committee also ordered to immediate remove encroachment and illegal parking around the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad – the target of a massive terror attack.

Guest records in PTV, Parliament lodges

PAC Chairman also issued instructions to relevant departments for compiling records of guest visiting Pakistan Television (PTV), Radio Pakistan and all ministries.

A similar list should also be developed for the Parliament Lodges.

Over 10,000 square yards land leased to AKD Securities

In the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting, it was revealed that more than 10,000 square yards of land was leased to AKD Securities.

The annual rent was fixed at Rs500,000 but even that has not been paid for past 18 years.