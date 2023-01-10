Imran blames mismanagement of ties with interim Afghan govt for increase in terrorism

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, delivered a stark warning during a seminar on the resurgence of terrorism in Pakistan, stating that the mishandling of pro-Pakistan government in Afghanistan was the root cause of the rising problem in the country.

He was addressing a seminar on the resurgence of terrorism in Pakistan via video link.

Stating reasons behind the US evacuation of Afghanistan, he said that nobody has the solution to suicide bombing.

He said that after the Taliban came into power, they asked the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to return to Pakistan.

This was the time he said when peaceful settlement was required the most, he said.

Ex-PM said that the PTI government had decided against interfering in the Afghan affairs.

He said that the rise in terrorism in the country will hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) the hardest, noting that the country’s tribal belt suffered the most during the last wave of terrorism.

The PDM government stopped development funds for the merged tribal areas, he said while noting that creation of opportunities could keep the tribal people at bay from falling into hands of terrorists.

The former premier pointed out that the federal government did not invite KP chief minister in the recent meetings of National Security Councils (NSC).

Imran lamented that the government is not paying heed to the evolving concern, noting that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto was roaming across the world except neighboring Afghanistan.

Urging the government to brainstorm on the evolving situation, he warned that Pakistan cannot sustain another wave of terrorism.