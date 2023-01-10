‘Futile project’: LHC halts work on Lahore’s new Master Plan 2050

In a massive blow to the incumbent Punjab government and its embattled Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, work has been halted on the city’s new ‘Master Plan 2050’, terming it an ‘aimless’ and ‘futile’ project by the provincial government.

This was directed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) as it heard a petition against Lahore’s Master Plan 2050.

During Tuesday’s proceeding, the petitioner’s counsel stated that contrary to court orders, the master plan was implemented by creating the Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) as an institute.

It is feared that under the projects, trees would be cut down, destroying the city’s environment, it added.

While the government’s counsel opposed the admissibility of the petition, the court remarked that the government’s futile plans have made it difficult to breathe in the city.

Such projects are threats to the country’s economy, the court observed.

Subsequently, the court directed to halt the Master Plan 2050 until further notice.

The court also sought a response from the chief secretary and secretary of local government by sending it a notice.